Delight for village primary school after glowing Ofsted report - pupils 'thrive' and benefit from 'nurturing relationships'

Inspectors visited Pontesbury CofE Primary School on February 11 and 12 and have concluded that the school's 'leadership and management' and 'early years provision' are both 'outstanding'.

The school has also been graded 'good' in each other sub-area and praised for maintaining its standards since a previous inspection in 2014 where it achieved 'outstanding' overall.

A report published on Monday (March 17) said pupils "thrive" at the "warm and welcoming" primary school.

Inspectors at the education watchdog also commended the village school for recent changes to strengthen the curriculum "to meet pupils’ needs".

Pupils are described as being well-behaved and "extremely kind" to one another while also showing "respect" to adults.

The report began with praise, saying: "Pupils, parents and carers are united in their belief that this is a wonderful school to attend. Pupils benefit from nurturing relationships with staff. This helps them to feel valued, happy and safe."