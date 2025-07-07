Firefighters rush to tackle fires in the open in Bridgnorth and near Shrewsbury
Firefighters have been attending to blazes in Bridgnorth and near Shrewsbury this afternoon.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Last updated
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a fire in Stapleton, near Shrewsbury, at 5.16pm today (Monday, July 7).
One fire engine was dispatched from Shrewsbury Fire Station.
Upon arrival, crews found a small fire involving grass undergrowth.
The incident was declared under control by 5.42pm.
Firefighters from Bridgnorth Fire Station have also responded to a fire in the open in Ludlow Road, Bridgnorth, reported at 5.22pm.
More to follow.