£2 million biochar plant to process green waste in Ludlow recommended for approval
Plans to convert a former anaerobic digester in Ludlow into a biochar plant have been recommended for approval by Shropshire Council planning officers.
Councillors will be advised to approve plans for a new facility to recycle green waste in Ludlow next week when the proposal goes before Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee.
In January, Shropshire Council submitted the plans to turn a former anaerobic digester on Ludlow Business Park into a unit producing biochar, a form of charcoal.
Biochar is made by heating organic materials - such as plant trimmings, food processing residues, or forestry cuttings - in an environment without oxygen at temperatures of 400°C or higher (also known as pyrolysis).
The scheme is part of a £2 million investment into biochar-producing pyrolysis plants, with the first being built by Woodtek Engineering Ltd on Caebardd Farm in Powys.
In a planning statement, EnviroConsult, which is working alongside the council, said the scheme would "offer a viable alternative to inefficient disposal of green wastes" and provide "an economic gain" from the waste products.