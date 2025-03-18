Woman suffers 'potentially serious injuries' in head-on Telford crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident, which involved two vehicles, took place shortly before 9.51am today (Tuesday, March 18) on Wrockwardine Wood Way.

An update from Amber Watch Wellington said three people had been assessed for injuries following the crash.

West Mercia Police officers and an air ambulance were also present at the scene.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has now confirmed two people were taken to hospital following the crash - one with "potentially serious" injuries.

A spokeswoman said: "We were called at 9.43am to a road traffic collision involving two cars on Wrockwardine Wood in Telford.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found three patients being cared for by an off-duty paramedic.

"The first was the driver of the first car. She was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries which were not life threatening.

"The second was a man who was a passenger in one of the cars.

"He was assessed and had sustained non-life threatening injuries.

"They both received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Princess Royal Hospital for further treatment.

"The third patient did not require treatment from ambulance staff.”

An update on social media from Amber Watch Wellington said: "Amber Watch alerted along with White Watch from Telford Central at 9.51am to reports of an RTC.

"Two vehicles had been involved in a head-on collision. Three casualties assessed by fire service and ambulance crews. Air ambulance and police also in attendance."