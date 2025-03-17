Warm start to spring as parts of Shropshire could reach 19C this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After a chilly start to the week, Thursday - the first day of astronomical spring - is set to bring higher-than-average temperatures to the county.

According to the Met Office, Shrewsbury and south Shropshire could see maximum temperatures of around 12C on Tuesday, 15C on Wednesday and 19C on Thursday, with similar figures elsewhere in the county too.

If the Met Office's predictions come to fruition, it means that parts of Shropshire could be warmer than Ibiza. The Spanish island is currently forecast to reach a maximum on 18C on Thursday.

Thursday - the first day of astronomical spring - is set to bring higher-than-average temperatures to Shropshire (Jeff Moore/PA Archive)

Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said: “The temperatures we have got currently are around average, which is about 10C. But we’ve also got quite a chilly wind at the moment, so it’s making it feel even colder.

“But by the time we get to Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will be about eight degrees above average in some places.

“The spring equinox will coincide with some nice warm weather, definitely feeling spring-like.”

By Friday, the forecaster predicts there is an "increasing likelihood that rain or showers will start to arrive" with wetter weather spreading to most areas of the country, accompanied by strong winds at time.

The following week is expected to bring unsettled conditions and a return to average temperatures.

