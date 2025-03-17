Two dogs who have been 'overlooked' at a Shropshire rescue centre are searching for their forever homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lurcher crossbreeds Bella and Bracken are being cared for by staff and volunteers at RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre in Dorrington, near Shrewsbury.

Bracken has been searching for a forever home since November last year while Bella has been looking for a new home since January.

The RSPCA said both rescue dogs have been "overlooked" so far and are yet to have "much interest" from potential adoptees.

Bella and Bracken are looking for separate homes.

The dogs both arrived at the RSPCA animal centre through frontline officers and came from poor conditions.

Seven-year-old Bella loves people and is searching for her forever home. Picture: RSPCA.

Kennel and cattery supervisor Neil Richardson said: "They are both lovely dogs and it is so sad that neither have been adopted! Sadly we see many crossbreeds like Bella and Bracken coming into our care which means dogs like them can get overlooked.

"Because of their sighthound heritage people may also think they have bags of energy and will need endless walks, and this is possibly another reason why we’ve had limited interest in them. They can actually be very docile. Many lurchers love nothing more than curling up on a comfy sofa or bed.

"Seven-year-old Bella is a sweet-natured lady who just loves people! She loves her tennis balls and food but she isn’t too fussed on meeting other dogs as humans are more her favourite companion.

"She would be ideal for an owner who has previously owned dogs, and has knowledge of sighthounds. She is such an amazing girl with so much love and affection to give - we really can't wait for her forever family."

Eight-year-old Bracken. Picture: RSPCA.

Meanwhile, eight-year-old Bracken also loves his carers.

"Bracken has a heart of gold and loves meeting people and calm canines," added Neil. "He would also benefit from an owner clued up on sighthounds.

"He loves balls, soft toys and treats - as well as his human friends of course. Bracken would make a fabulous addition to the right home. This sweet chap would love a large, warm bed to curl up on and we just know there is the perfect person out there waiting for him."

Residents who wish to express an interest for Bella or Bracken are being asked to complete an online application form.

Get a bespoke headline round-up from Shropshire, as well as breaking news updates, when you sign up to the Shropshire Star’s free emails

