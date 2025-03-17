Local plan: Shropshire Council expects increase in 'speculative' proposals but stresses 'it is not a total free for all'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The decision to withdraw the plan was taken earlier this month, after inspectors effectively delivered a bombshell by telling the council they no longer had faith in the proposal.

The development - coupled with a major increase in government housing targets for the authority, has cast significant uncertainty over the future for the area, and what communities can expect in terms of fresh housing proposals.

December's Government pledge to build 1.5 million new houses by the end of the parliament included a significant increase for the Shropshire Council area, from 1,069 to 1,990 a year.

That change meant Shropshire Council no longer has what is called a five-year-land supply and means that the area will have to provide significantly more homes than it is currently.

Two of Shropshire Council's leading planning officials have now given their reaction to the developments, outlining what happens next, and what it means for communities and decisions on planning applications.

Eddie West, Shropshire Council's Planning Policy and Strategy Manager, and Andy Wigley, the authority's Policy and Environment Service Manager, both said that the combination of the withdrawal of the plan, and increased housing targets will mean more 'speculative' applications.