Luxury train with food by renowned chef to celebrities and the royals set to depart from Shropshire - find out what's on the menu

Brian Clark has just been appointed the director of food and beverages aboard the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle, which once formed part of the Orient Express group.

Having cooked for Madonna, Rod Stewart and the royal family, Brain has put together a six-course dinner for the steam-hauled journey over the picturesque Settle-Carlisle line on Saturday, April 19.

The meal will start with caviar and end with Northern Belle’s award-winning Great British Cheese Board – all washed down with some of the finest wines and champagne.

Meanwhile, passengers will be serenaded by the train’s own musicians as they dine, while a conjuror wanders from table to table to add his own touch of magic to the occasion.

Northern Belle, Britain's 'poshest' train, will be departing from Shropshire. Photo: Northern Belle

A spokesperson for Northern Belle said: “The train will be hauled by an historic steam locomotive called Tangmere, which used to take crack express trains like the Atlantic Coast Express and Bournemouth Belle from London.

“It promises to be an unforgettable trip through the Yorkshire Dales, some of Britain’s most beautiful countryside.”

A red carpet will be laid across the platform at Telford Central as passengers embark before the journey begins at 7.35am on April 12.

Inside the Northern Belle. Photo: Northern Belle

The train will then pick up more passengers from Shrewsbury (8am), Wrexham General (8.40) and Chester (9.05).

A three-course champagne brunch will be served during the outward journey to Carlisle where there will just be enough time to visit the medieval castle or the 12th century Norman cathedral.

Then after another champagne reception, dinner will be served as the train steams south to Settle, crossing the magnificent Ribblehead Viaduct.

It is scheduled to arrive back in Telford at 9.40pm and Shrewsbury at 10pm.

The Northern Belle will make two more steam-hauled trips over the same route in September and November. Ticket fares start at £365. Find out more details via the official website.