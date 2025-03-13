How delayed are rush hour rail services in the West Midlands? We take a look at how much each service is delayed during the busiest times of the day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rail passengers in the region can find it tough to travel at times, with delays and cancellations becoming a more regular occurrence for people who rely on the train to get to and from work.

The network in the region is one of the busiest, with the West Coast Mainline, Cross City Line and Walsall to Birmingham line just a few of the major lines connecting people.

With the number of services running each day, particularly between the busy rush hour periods in the morning and evening, the length of delays on services can be a frustration for people going to and from work, particularly into the main train hub at Birmingham New Street.

So which of the main services connecting to Birmingham New Street from across Staffordshire, Shropshire and the Black Country are the most "unreliable"?

Using data from the Recent Rail Times website, we've looked at the rush hour times of 7.30am to 8.30am in the morning and between 5pm and 6pm in the evening for six regular commuter services heading into Birmingham New Street over the last week.

From this, we're able to show which service out of the regular services from Wolverhampton, Stafford, Rugeley Trent Valley, Walsall, Lichfield Trent Valley and Shrewsbury were subject to the most disruption on average over a week in both directions.

Wolverhampton to Birmingham New Street

10 services, on average, run from Wolverhampton to Birmingham New Street during the 7.30am to 8.30am rush hour.

On average, these services from Wolverhampton to Birmingham New Street ran 2.9 minutes late, with the worst delay being 18 minutes and services arriving at Birmingham New Street later than five minutes were an average of 22 per cent.

10 services, on average, run from Wolverhampton to Birmingham New Street during the 5pm to 6pm rush hour.

On average, these services from Wolverhampton to Birmingham New Street ran 2.6 minutes late, with the worst delay being 22 minutes and services arriving at Birmingham New Street later than five minutes were an average of 20 per cent.

Stafford to Birmingham New Street

Five services, on average, run from Stafford to Birmingham New Street during the 7.30am to 8.30am rush hour.

On average, these services from Stafford to Birmingham New Street ran 2.8 minutes late, with the worst delay being 16 minutes and services arriving at Birmingham New Street later than five minutes were an average of 17 per cent.

Six services, on average, run from Stafford to Birmingham New Street during the 5pm to 6pm rush hour.

On average, these services from Stafford to Birmingham New Street ran 2.6 minutes late, with the worst delay being 22 minutes and services arriving at Birmingham New Street later than five minutes were an average of 18 per cent.

Rugeley Trent Valley to Birmingham New Street

Two services, on average, run from Rugeley Trent Valley to Birmingham New Street during the 7.30am to 8.30am rush hour.

On average, these services from Rugeley Trent Valley to Birmingham New Street ran 1 minute late, with the worst delay being seven minutes and services arriving at Birmingham New Street later than five minutes were an average of seven per cent.

Three services, on average, run from Rugeley Trent Valley to Birmingham New Street during the 5pm to 6pm rush hour.

On average, these services from Rugeley Trent Valley to Birmingham New Street ran 1.6 minutes late, with the worst delay being one minute and services arriving at Birmingham New Street later than five minutes were an average of three per cent.

Walsall to Birmingham New Street

Four services, on average, run from Walsall to Birmingham New Street during the 7.30am to 8.30am rush hour.

On average, these services from Walsall to Birmingham New Street ran 1 minute late, with the worst delay being 17 minutes and services arriving at Birmingham New Street later than five minutes were an average of seven per cent.

Five services, on average, run from Walsall to Birmingham New Street during the 5pm to 6pm rush hour.

On average, these services from Walsall to Birmingham New Street ran 1.8 minutes late, with the worst delay being six minutes and services arriving at Birmingham New Street later than five minutes were an average of six per cent.

Lichfield Trent Valley to Birmingham New Street

Three services, on average, run from Lichfield Trent Valley to Birmingham New Street during the 7.30am to 8.30am rush hour.

On average, these services from Lichfield Trent Valley to Birmingham New Street ran 1.67 minutes late, with the worst delay being four minutes and services arriving at Birmingham New Street later than five minutes were an average of 10 per cent.

Three services, on average, run from Lichfield Trent Valley to Birmingham New Street during the 5pm to 6pm rush hour.

On average, these services from Lichfield Trent Valley to Birmingham New Street ran 2.6 minutes late, with the worst delay being seven minutes and services arriving at Birmingham New Street later than five minutes were an average of 15 per cent.

Shrewsbury to Birmingham New Street

Four services, on average, run from Shrewsbury to Birmingham New Street during the 7.30am to 8.30am rush hour.

On average, these services from Shrewsbury to Birmingham New Street ran three minutes late, with the worst delay being 11 minutes and services arriving at Birmingham New Street later than five minutes were an average of 20 per cent.

Four services, on average, run from Shrewsbury to Birmingham New Street during the 5pm to 6pm rush hour.

On average, these services from Shrewsbury to Birmingham New Street ran 2.25 minutes late, with the worst delay being seven minutes and services arriving at Birmingham New Street later than five minutes were an average of 10 per cent.