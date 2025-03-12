Veteran Shropshire Conservative councillor suffocated to death after placing plastic bag over his head in sex game, an inquest hears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Councillor Les Winwood was found dead by drug dealer Keith Kennedy on July 17, 2022, after spending hours alone consuming crack cocaine and vodka.

The inquest into the 67-year-old's death at Black Country Coroners Court was held today (Wednesday) and revealed Councillor Winwood died as a result of misadventure.

The former Mayor of Bridgnorth had previously visited Kennedy's house multiple times to take drugs and seeking sexual pleasure.

The unmarried councillor's cause of death was suffocation, with intoxication, cocaine use and coronary heart disease also contributing factors.

The use of cocaine whilst trying to achieve sexual arrousal through asphyxiation would have placed considerable strain on the heart, which Councillor Winwood was taking medication for.

Black Country Coroner Joanne Lees ruled no-one else was involved in Councillor Winwood's death.

Bridgnorth West & Tasley Shropshire Councillor Les Winwood

Phone records showed the veteran councillor had arrived at the Cumberland Road property in Bilston at 2pm the day before with a bottle of vodka and other items. Kennedy had been out of the property when Councillor Winwood died.

He had used a shoelace to tie one of his arms to the chair and had placed a plastic bag over his own head.

Kennedy phoned the emergency services but only after he removed cocaine and drug paraphernalia from the property.

However, officers who attended the property noticed tell tale signs of drug use and production and subsequently found CCTV footage of Kennedy removing items from his home before they arrived.

Kennedy pleaded guilty to producing crack cocaine and was sentenced to two years imprisonment at Wolverhampton Crown Court in December.

Councillor Winwood was involved Bridgnorth politics for over 40 years, initially as town councillor where he served as Mayor, and then as Bridgnorth District Councillor until 2009 when he was elected as a Shropshire Councillor.

Paying tribute to him after his death, the Conservative association said: "He was a selfless servant of his community and much loved and admired by all who knew him.

"He was kind, considerate and went out of his way to represent his constituents."