Last pub in Shropshire village to turn former fire station into guest accommodation

The owners of The Horseshoes Inn - the last pub in Tilstock, near Whitchurch - applied for permission to convert a building at the rear of the pub into guest accommodation in January.

In a former life, the building was reportedly used as a fire station and garage, but it is now being used as a workshop and store.

The application stated the building was no longer required for storage purposes, and the owners - Sunset Taverns - said they wanted to make "better financial use" of the building to "ensure the pub's long-term viability".

The Horseshoes Inn, Tilstock. Photo: Google

The proposal sought to turn the former fire station into three rooms with en-suites, a small lounge area and bedroom.

Concerns were originally raised by the occupiers of a home to the rear of the building, who objected to windows being installed to serve the shower rooms, which could have overlooked their garden.

Subsequently, amended plans were submitted that would provide small high-level windows to serve the end units, whilst the middle unit would be provided with a "small conservation style roof light".

The former fire station at The Horseshoe Inn, Tilstock. Photo: Shropshire Council planning portal

Shropshire Council's planning officer noted that the orientation of these windows would "not result in any overlooking or loss of privacy".

No other objections to the plans were submitted, with a spokesperson for Shropshire Council's conservation team noting the developed would "make good use" of the garage building.

Ultimately, the plans were given the green light, with the decision reported concluding: "The conversion of this redundant outbuilding to provide visitor accommodation is acceptable in principle and the proposed appearance would retain the original character and will not impact on residential amenity or ecology."