A little town with a big heart - why locals love it in Much Wenlock

If you've never had the pleasure of visiting Much Wenlock - I'll paint you a picture.

The streets are lined with timber-framed Tudor buildings nestled among impressive Georgian and Victorian siblings. There are cobbles and holy wells and the odd whipping post and set of stocks thrown in for good measure.

If there isn't already bunting thrown up to celebrate some sort of local or national holiday, you feel like there is bunting up. In fact, I left certain there was bunting, only to look back through the photographs to be surprised there wasn't.

The narrow streets of Much Wenlock town centre

With a walk through the town having invoked in me a craving to dance around a maypole, I don't believe there is any other way of more adequately describing Much Wenlock than as quintessentially English.

There are only around 3,000 people who call it home, which gives the place more of a village feel than that of a town.

Much Wenlock town square

We're usually lucky if people stop and say much to us when we're questioning them on the streets, but in the charming town of Much Wenlock, I felt like I could have asked them for a tour of their homes and been welcomed in with tea and cake.