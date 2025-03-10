Telford man, 76, wows Britain’s Got Talent judges as Simon Cowell sings along to country song about Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Musician Dave Sherriff, of Telford, appeared on the latest series on Britain's Got Talent, now in its 18th year.

In the second episode, which aired on Saturday, March 8, the 76-year-old took to the stage in Blackpool and introduced himself as a one-man band before singing an original song named Blackpool by the Sea.

Standing in front of this year’s judges - Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and temporary judge KSI - Dave said he has been “making a living” as a musician for the last 51 years.

He continued: “I am here to play a song that I have written all about Blackpool.

“It would be an honour for me to perform at the Royal Variety and get the royal seal of approval on my song.”

Dave Sheriff, of Telford, on Britain's Got Talent. Photo: Britain's Got Talent/ITV

The coveted performance, an annual event that features the winner of Britain's Got Talent, is held in front of senior members of the British Royal Family.

And Dave’s dreams to make it to the finals of Britain’s Got Talent seem promising.

His country song, performed with a drum, guitar and harmonica, had not only got the crowd up on their feet but had Simon Cowell singing along, too.

As the crowd erupted with cheers at the end of the performance, the longstanding talent judge jokingly said that the song was the “best Blackpool commercial [he has] ever seen.”

Singer Alisha Dixon said: “I absolutely loved it.

“You just created the most amazing atmosphere. I love that you’re up there doing what you love.”

Long-time Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden also said she also loved the performance calling it “good old fashioned entertainment.”

She added: “You got everybody up - you smashed it. Well done.”

Winning the approval of all four judges, Dave has secured his place into the next stage of the show - and left the crowd singing long after he had left the stage.

Not far west, young guitarist Olly Pearson, of Wrexham, earned the Golden Buzzer the same night.

The 11-year-old impressed the judges with a medley of songs by Queen, AC/DC and Van Halen.

Watch the 18th series of Britain’s Got Talent on ITV1 each Saturday or catch-up via ITVX.