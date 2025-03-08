Cowell takes part in BGT sledgehammer audition and calls it ‘the scariest thing’

Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell has said participating in an audition involving a blindfolded man wielding a sledgehammer is the “scariest thing” he has ever done.

Saturday’s episode of the ITV1 entertainment show saw Cowell, 65, being welcomed onto the stage by yoga instructor Kranthi, whose talent was smashing watermelons, coconuts and pineapples.

After biting into drink cans and smashing them onto his head, the performer then made a beckoning motion to the judges’ table.

During the performance, Cowell lay down on the floor while a variety of fruits were placed around him in anticipation of Kranthi pummelling them while blindfolded.

After smashing watermelons mere inches from Cowell’s head the judge asked Kranthi to stop and Cowell was helped to his feet by crew members.

Despite the experience, Cowell gave him a “yes” while Alesha Dixon said: “I never want to see that again.”

Cowell also told presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly that the experience “was the scariest thing, I swear to God, I’ve ever done”.

The episode saw the judges dish out two of the coveted golden buzzers – which give acts a fast track to the live semi-finals.

Amanda Holden pressed the first buzzer after a rousing performance from 11-year-old schoolboy Olly Pearson who played Queen, Van Halen and AC/DC on the electric guitar.

When he finished the audience gave him a standing ovation and his grandfather walked onto the stage to give him a hug.

The venue was plunged into darkness for the second golden buzzer act.

All four judges pressed the button following the performance from Swiss dance troupe The Blackouts, who combined music, dance and acrobatic elements with LED technology.

Among the other auditions was a man from France, whose talent was spinning plates, and an entertainer called Lan Guangping, who attempted to balance his weight on some eggs.

Another entertainer who made an impression was 28-year-old TK who asked Cowell to write down a word associated with the magic tricks he had just performed.

While Cowell had his eyes closed the football coach showed his phone to the audience and asked them to look at the wifi networks which had all changed to the word “charming” – which Cowell then revealed to be his chosen word.

Bruno Tonioli said he had “such a wonderful personality” and the performer was given four yeses from the judges.