Inside the Wellington primary school that is built around a pond where kindness is central to everything

Short Wood Primary School is just about as good as you can get. Children are taught to have upmost respect, be polite and carry themselves with pride about the loving and fantastic learning environment they have.

Built in 2009, the school surrounds a pond that is most certainly a favourite attraction amongst pupils while several tall and historic oak trees outside within the school grounds have been engraved into the Short Wood brand and ethos.

Short Wood Primary School in Wellington, Telford. They have two old oak trees on their site and they feature on the school logo. Pupils: Ehman Mehmood 11, Tasha Hungwee 10.

Pupils are taught to 'grow' and respect one another. The school celebrates each pupil from whatever background they come from, and with it currently being Ramadan, pupils showed us the 'barn' that is used for 'fast club'.

This part of the school has retained its period features from when it was converted, and inside, the school's walls display pupils' work and art, showing how proud they are.

The 'Penny Kindness' shop. If they are kind they earn a penny credit, which they can exchange at a time when they have enough for a prize/gift. Pictured is: Reuben Newnes 10 and Henry Bennett 10.

The 'pennies of kindness' initiative encourages children to be kind. Each time they are, a teacher will give them a 'penny' which can then be used to buy an item from the shop which includes games, stationary and many more accessories.

Pupils are known as 'short woodies' and show a lot of love for their school - in particular their therapy dog Pippin. Short woodies are given responsibility and enjoy taking her on walks around the school's expansive grounds.