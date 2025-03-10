Former vicarage in Bridgnorth village goes up for sale for £1.3million

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Old Vicarage in Morville is described as "an imposing detached residence with Victorian architecture privately positioned within beautiful landscaped gardens".

It is being sold by Berriman Eaton of Bridgnorth with a guide price of £1,350,000.

The property boasts many features including four bedrooms, four reception rooms, two bathrooms, stone fireplaces, oak casement leaded light windows, stone mullions and Gothic panelling.

"The Old Vicarage is an exceptional Victorian residence, privately positioned within beautifully landscaped gardens and offering outstanding views. Approached via remote control gates and a security intercom, the property is accessed by a sweeping driveway that leads to the front entrance, complete with a turning circle and ample parking. The detached four-car garage provides generous storage and parking space," the state agent said.

"On the outskirts of Bridgnorth, this distinguished residence stands in around 1.6 acres with outbuildings, stands elevated in the village with views.

"Internally the property has been sympathetically refurbished over the years to an excellent standard, with high ceilings and generous room proportions. The property boasts many features to include stone fireplaces, oak casement leaded light windows, stone mullions and Gothic panelling."

For more details and viewings visit the agent's website: berrimaneaton.co.uk/component/estateagency/33723917