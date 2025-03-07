Tickets now on sale for agricultural showpiece Burwarton Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Burwarton Show has been taking place since 1891. This year's event at the showground in Cleobury North takes place on Thursday, August 7, and organisers have said that visitors can expect an action-packed day, headlined by the thrilling Imps motorcycle display team who will deliver two performances in the Main Ring.

This year, the show’s ticket prices are also being frozen, ensuring families can enjoy an affordable, fun-filled day out, said show chairman, Martin Clack, an auctioneer and partner at Nock Deighton in Bridgnorth.

“The Burwarton Show committee - made up almost entirely of local volunteers - is dedicated to delivering an entertaining show that showcases the best in local agriculture, the countryside, and more, while ensuring its financial viability,” he said. “All events are facing increased setup costs year-on-year, so it’s important for us to look at areas where we can improve efficiencies while still offering a brilliant family day out.

Burwarton Show 2024. In Picture: Carl Gibson 5 and Fay Blakemore 7 from Highley and Cleobury.

“Rather than increasing ticket prices, we’re streamlining several administration processes, offering more to visitors while maintaining the show’s values and environmental commitments.

“Visitors can take advantage of the super early bird prices for day tickets available online now, until April 30. These cost £20 for adults, £10 for juniors (12-16 year) and 11 years and under go free.”

Membership can also be purchased online for an early bird price of £28 per adult, Mr Clack added.

“This year, we’re replacing the single-use admission badges that have historically been posted annually to members with new membership cards,” he said. “Every member will receive their own named card in the post in July, each with a QR code ready to be scanned on entry to the show and the Members Pavilion.

“We just ask members to bring their membership cards on show day, and keep them safe for future years.”

Burwarton Show members can look forward to new additions for 2025.

“Our Members Pavilion is always extremely popular, offering breakfast, lunch, a licensed bar, and covered grandstand seating with a fantastic view of the Main Ring in all weather,” said Mr Clack. “This year, we’ll be adding a ‘Members Garden’ with more space to meet friends and enjoy the Main Ring action from.

“Also, the members’ bar will remain open later, with live entertainment from 7.30-9.30pm.”

Meanwhile, a resurrection of the infamous ‘Burwarton Burn-Up’ event is back for 2025. It is planned to introduce the Burwarton Burn – a 5km off-road course around the showground and adjacent fields.

“We’ll also be launching a series of inter-club competitions in the Main Ring While the run’s under way – keep an eye out for announcements on our website and social media pages on how to get involved," added Mr Clack.

For more information, visit burwartonshow.co.uk.