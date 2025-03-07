Wolverhampton man, 23, admits punching staff member at Shrewsbury late-night venue 'at least four times'
A man has admitted assaulting a member of staff at a Shrewsbury nightclub.
Daniel Mitchell, aged 23, punched the victim “at least four times” at Albert’s Shed in Shrewsbury, including while he was on the floor.
Telford Magistrates Court was told how he had an altercation with a security guard on January 28, 2023.