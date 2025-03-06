The Trewythen reopens to provide group accommodation in Llanidloes

The Trewythen, in Great Oak Street, which offers four star accommodation, has eight uniquely designed, en-suite bedrooms, able to accommodate up to 20 guests, a professional kitchen, large dining area and separate living room.

The elegant, Georgian property also has a private courtyard area with a dining dome and outdoor seating, limited parking and storage space for walking and cycling equipment. Well behaved dogs are welcome.

There is also a large public car park to the rear of the building which includes four electric charging points.

The historic, Grade ll listed building was previously home to Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen, a four star restaurant with rooms, which closed on October 31 last year due to the challenging economic climate for the hospitality industry.

However, after analysing booking patterns, parent company, Cambrian Training Company, based in Welshpool, has identified a gap in the market for self-catering accommodation for groups.

The new business is managed by Catherine Isaac, who previously worked at Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen and she is looking forward to welcoming groups to Llanidloes.

“When we analysed bookings at Chartists 1770, we saw that most of them were corporate or family groups for meetings, weddings and other special occasions,” she said. “Most enquiries were for five or six rooms, which we were often unable to provide due to individual bookings.

“Llanidloes is the ideal place in the middle of Wales for people from the north and south and across the border in England, to gather for business meetings and family functions.

“There is definitely a gap in the market for self-contained, self-catering accommodation for groups of people who will have access to a professional kitchen if they wish to cook meals during their stay.

“We have received fantastic feedback from the local community who think it’s a brilliant idea to be offering this type of accommodation in the town. We already have a wedding group booked in for August and I’m in discussion for a Christmas family gathering.

“The new business was officially launched on Saturday and we are delighted with the interest generated already. I am looking forward to welcoming people to the business, which I think will be good for Llanidloes. I am also happy to show people around the accommodation before they book.”

The accommodation is set over three floors, with one, large, double bedroom suite on the ground floor and seven, large, bright, en-suite double or family bedrooms on the upper floors. The rooms are all named after important local landmarks and incorporate period features including fireplaces.

Bookings are made by telephoning Tel: 01686 411333 or by emailing: reservations@trewythenhotel.wales .

Visit the website https://www.trewythenhotel.wales/ for more information.

The first town on the River Severn and gateway to the Cambrian Mountains, Llanidloes offers more than 30 walking routes that link to the surrounding villages of Llangurig, Llandinam and Trefeglwys.

Pumlumon, the highest mountain in the Cambrian Mountains and source of the Rivers Severn and Wye, is a popular destination for walkers and lies under 24 miles to the west.

The Trewythen.

One of The Trewythen’s attractive family bedrooms

One of The Trewythen’s attractive bedrooms