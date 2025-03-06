Lifesaving medicine from Shropshire donors making a huge difference to patients across the country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This historic milestone marks the first time in a quarter of a century that plasma is being used to make lifesaving medicines for NHS patients, reducing reliance on imports.

The lifesaving medicines can only be made from human blood.

Joe Keary, a patient at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital receiving plasma

Plasma makes up 55 per cent of our blood and contains antibodies which strengthen or stabilise the immune system.

The antibodies are separated out and made into medicines which treat people with life-limiting illnesses such as immune deficiencies.

Over the past three years, plasma from blood donors in Shropshire and across England has been stored up, and it has now been made into medicines through a weeks-long manufacturing process.

The first patients are now receiving the medicines.

The most important medicine is immunoglobulin. Across Shropshire, hundreds of people receive immunoglobulin each year, many travelling to specialist centres around Birmingham.

The first NHS patients now receiving medicine made from the blood plasma of Shropshire blood donors

Over the past three years, blood donors in Shropshire have supplied thousands of litres of plasma, which is enough to save or improve dozens of lives a year.

In England, around 17,000 people rely on immunoglobulin to save or improve their lives each year. And thousands of patients rely on albumin – another plasma medicine – which is used in childbirth, trauma, and to treat liver conditions.

The news is important because there is a global shortage of plasma medicines. The NHS has previously relied solely on imported plasma medicines as a lasting legacy of the Variant Creutzfeldt–Jakob prion disease.

The new supply of UK plasma medicines will bolster supplies to the NHS. It will reduce reliance on imports, which can be hit by reductions in supply and prices spikes.

There are two ways that you can give plasma. Every time you give blood in Shropshire, your plasma may be used too. Or you can donate plasma at three specialist sites in Birmingham, London and Reading.

A recovered plasma donation provides around 270 millilitres of plasma, whereas a plasma donation can deliver between 560 millilitres and 700 millilitres.

Sophie Meredith, from Telford, welcomed the news because she needed lifesaving plasma exchanges after the birth of her son.

Sophie and Arlo

The 33-year-old, who is a mental health therapist, developed thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP) during pregnancy.

She developed blood clots through her small blood vessels.

Untreated, the clots lead to organ damage and low counts for red blood cells and platelets.

Sophie said: “I am so grateful to everyone who donates blood. You are not just helping people with your red blood cells – now the plasma in your blood donation is helping people too.”

Doctors believe the disorder was triggered by an autoimmune response to pregnancy for baby Arlo in 2023.

She was diagnosed four days after her condition deteriorated and she had a 'blue light' transfer to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

"It escalated so quickly. As soon as I got to A&E in Birmingham there was a doctor waiting for me, so I knew it was serious," said Sophie.

"They took me straight to theatre. I remember getting a leaflet and it said without plasma exchange there is a 90 per cent mortality rate from an acute TTP episode."

Sophie received more than 27 bags of fresh frozen plasma.

Her own antibodies, part of her immune system, were removed and replaced with healthy antibodies from donor plasma, which stopped the autoimmune response that triggered the TTP.

"My entire body’s worth of plasma was removed and replaced with healthy donor plasma."

Sophie spent five days in hospital for TTP. She has been told that TTP can relapse so she has regular check-ups, with blood tests every three months.

Her partner Dylan, a facilities manager, travelled with her to Birmingham Plasma Donor Centre, where he gave a donation.

Paula Costin, 65, from Belle Vue, in Shrewsbury, also welcomed the news because she needs treatment for a weak immune system.

Paula Costin has explained the importance of the developments

“I know first-hand how important these medicines are. It’s great to know we’re now making it from local blood donations too,” said Paula.

Paula, a retired teacher, has the blood cancers myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

These blood cancers have worsened another condition she has - called hypogammaglobulinemia, which is a low antibody count.

Paula now receives immunoglobulin medicine to boost her antibody numbers, so she has better protection against in infections.

Before treatment, she had frequent infections in her chest, eyes, skin, and more.

Paula said: “A chest infection would often develop into being hospitalised.

Paula Costin

“I caught respiratory syncytial virus, it nearly killed me. I ended up in hospital for eight weeks and it took months to recover."

Paula gives herself weekly home immunoglobulin infusions for her low antibody count.

She said: “The infusion stings a bit going in but other than that I don't feel it.”

Paula, who is married with three adult children, says immunoglobulin has given her the chance to try and be more active and "live a little", after years of being careful due to her illnesses and Covid.

She said: “I'm beginning to think I might be able to do a bit more.

“I taught dancing in the evenings but it became a high risk activity and I had to stop.

“I have recently been out dancing a couple of times and have been asked to teach at a festival in March, which I have accepted; this is a big thing for me as dancing was my life.

"I have also been to restaurants without worrying so much. I’m planning to travel again. I feel can live a little, especially while my myeloma is in remission.”

She added: “I am so grateful to people who donate. It makes a huge difference, not just to me but to all of us. I especially think it makes such a difference to the lives of children who without it would not be able to have such a normal childhood.”

Daniel Cooper, NHS Blood and Transplant's assistant director for blood donation operations, said: “Thanks to our amazing blood and plasma donors in Shropshire and across England, for the first time in a quarter of a century, patients are now receiving plasma medicines made from donations taken in England.

“We need more blood donors to help make more of these medicines and build UK self-sufficiency. Your donation is now helping save lives in new ways. Go to blood.co.uk to become a donor.”

Dr Susan Walsh, the chief executive officer of Immunodeficiency UK, said: “This is a historic moment – patients from Shropshire can now get lifesaving and life-improving immunoglobulin medicine made from the plasma of UK blood and plasma donors.

“Immunoglobulins recognise dangerous micro-organisms and help the immune cells to neutralise them. It’s a vital treatment for people with immune disorders.

“We urge people in Shropshire to try blood donation. Your red blood cells will be used as normal. But now the blood plasma can also help vulnerable people with immune disorders.”

The NHS needs more blood donors. Visit blood.co.uk to become a donor.