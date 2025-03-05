Face of 'dangerous' Telford rapist paedophile jailed for 11 years after posting woman's childhood pictures online

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nathan Barnes, of Dalford Court in Hollinswood, was given an 11-year custodial sentence at Shrewsbury Crown Court last Thursday (February 27).

The 26-year-old was found guilty of two charges of rape and one of sexual assault in which he filmed himself carrying out a sex act without consent.

Nathan Barnes, 26, has been jailed for 11 years. Photo: West Mercia Police

He also pleaded guilty to a string of other charges, including disclosing a woman’s private sexual photographs, possessing a prohibited image of a child, three counts of making indecent images of children and two counts of distributing indecent images of children.

The sex assault and the rapes were carried out in Telford between 2018 and 2020 and Barnes was found guilty by a jury following a five-day trial held in January 2025.

Detective Constable Ben Hopwood, of Telford’s Reactive CID, said: “Barnes is a dangerous individual who poses a significant threat to women and society.

“We welcome the sentence that the judge handed to him last week, as it also means he can no longer share or make indecent images of children.

“I would like to commend his victim for coming forward and reporting these crimes, as it takes a lot of courage and strength, and I would like to thank her for her bravery throughout the investigation and trial."

