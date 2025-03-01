Rapist Telford paedophile jailed after posting woman’s childhood pictures on the internet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nathan Barnes, aged 26, has been caged for 11 years after being convicted of a sickening slew of sex offences.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Barnes, who has previously served time in a young offenders institute for sex offences against a child, was recently found guilty of two charges of rape and one of sexual assault in which he filmed himself carrying out a sex act which his victim did not consent to.

He also pleaded guilty to a string of other charges, including disclosing a woman’s private sexual photographs, possessing a prohibited image of a child, three counts of making indecent images of children and two of distributing indecent images of children.

The sex assault and the rapes were carried out in Telford between 2018 and 2020.

The court was also told that Barnes posted pictures of a woman when she was a schoolgirl to a number of websites which are set up to humiliate women by exposing them naked to the public.