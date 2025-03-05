CCTV images released following assault on train between Wolverhampton and Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

British Transport Police has released the images of a group of people it wanted to speak to in connection with the incident, which happened on Monday, January 27 on a train from Telford as it arrived at Wolverhampton.

The force said the victim had comments made towards them by a group of men and women as they were preparing to leave the service, then was punched three times in the face by one of the men and hit again as they left the train.

British Transport Police has asked for anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible.

Images of the group have been released by British Transport Police

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Detectives investigating an assault on board a train from Telford as it arrived into Wolverhampton station are today releasing these images in connection.

"Sometime between 6.35pm and 6.45pm on Monday, January 27, a group of young men and women made comments towards the victim as he was preparing to leave the service.

"Two of the men then approached the victim with one of them punching him in the face three times.

"He then hit him again as the victim left the train.

British Transport Police said it wanted to speak to the people identified

"Officers would like to speak to the people pictured as they believe they have information that could help their investigation.

"Anyone who recognises them, or has any other information, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2500010523 of 27 January.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."