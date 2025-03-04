In pictures: Walsall swimming star and presenter Ellie Simmonds helps launch Crufts 2025 in Birmingham
Walsall swimming star Ellie Simmonds who has been announced in the presenting line-up for Crufts 2025 was at the NEC Birmingham today to officially launch the world-famous dog show.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Crufts returns to Channel 4 on Thursday (6) when presenter Clare Balding will lead nearly 20 hours of coverage from the four-day event in Birmingham.
Clare will be joined by regular Crufts reporter Radzi Chinyanganya and two new faces, Ellie and former professional rugby player Ed Jackson.
Ellie and Ed will take to the halls of the Birmingham's NEC presenting features, interviews and all the latest news from the show.
See more pictures from the official launch event below.
We have also compiled all the essential information you need to know about watching Crufts 2025.
Read everything you need to know here