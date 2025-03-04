In pictures: Walsall swimming star and presenter Ellie Simmonds helps launch Crufts 2025 in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crufts returns to Channel 4 on Thursday (6) when presenter Clare Balding will lead nearly 20 hours of coverage from the four-day event in Birmingham.

Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, newly announced in the presenting line-up for the Crufts TV show, observes English Springer Spaniel Ozzy jumping over an obstacle during the official launch of Crufts Dog Show 2025 at the NEC Birmingham. PA Photo. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Clare will be joined by regular Crufts reporter Radzi Chinyanganya and two new faces, Ellie and former professional rugby player Ed Jackson.

Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, newly announced in the presenting line-up for the Crufts TV show, poses alongside a group of dogs during the official launch of Crufts Dog Show 2025 at the NEC Birmingham. PA Photo. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Ellie and Ed will take to the halls of the Birmingham's NEC presenting features, interviews and all the latest news from the show.

See more pictures from the official launch event below.

Paralympian Ellie Simmonds poses alongside a group of dogs during the official launch of Crufts Dog Show 2025 at the NEC Birmingham. PA Photo. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, newly announced in the presenting line-up for the Crufts TV show, with a Cocker Spaniel puppy from West Midlands Police during the official launch of Crufts Dog Show 2025 at the NEC Birmingham. PA Photo. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, newly announced in the presenting line-up for the Crufts TV show, with Cocker Spaniel puppies from West Midlands Police during the official launch of Crufts Dog Show 2025 at the NEC Birmingham. PA Photo. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Polish Hunting Dogs, which will be appearing at Crufts for the first time, with owner Gabi Jonston, during the official launch of Crufts Dog Show 2025 at the NEC Birmingham. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Polish Hunting Dogs, which will be appearing at Crufts for the first time, during the official launch of Crufts Dog Show 2025 at the NEC Birmingham. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

We have also compiled all the essential information you need to know about watching Crufts 2025.

Read everything you need to know here