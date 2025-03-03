Motorcyclist dies after crash with car on A41 at Hinstock

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services - including the air ambulance - were called to the A41 at Hinstock following reports of a collision on Sunday (March 2).

The incident, which happened at around 11.15am, involved a Harley Davidson TriGlide three-wheeled motorbike, a Triumph Rocket three-wheeled motorbike and a Hyundai i10.

Sadly, police have now confirmed the rider of the Triumph Rocket sadly died at the scene.

The rider of the Harley Davidson was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We’re appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A41 at Hinstock yesterday morning.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed, or has dash cam footage, of either the collision itself of the vehicles in the minutes before it."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Maule on SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk or 07971 395369.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the scene at 11.18am and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

A spokesman said: “On arrival ambulance staff discovered two patients, one of whom, a man from one of the motorbikes, was in a critical condition.

“Crews quickly began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The second man, also from a motorbike, was treated for potentially serious injuries, not thought to be life-threatening, before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital by land ambulance.

“The car driver was uninjured in the incident.”