Two Mid Wales venues will be showing Paddington in Peru in the coming days

He’s back! Paddington in Peru sees our duffel-coated, marmalade-infused hero venture out of London and return to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, now residing at the Home for Retired Bears.

With the Brown family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up into the mountain peaks of Peru.

Featuring a terrific cast, with newcomers Antonio Banderas and Olivia Colman joining Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters and more, Paddington in Peru promises to be another funny, touching and action-packed instalment in this much-loved film series.

It will be shown firstly at Dolau Community Hall on Sunday, March 9 at 3pm.

The film runs for 106 minutes and there will be an interval. It will be a free showing, thanks to grant funding and to book a ticket call 07904 883038

The following week it will be shown at Knighton Community Centre on Friday, March 14 at 6.30pm. There will also be an interval at this screening.

Tickets are £6.50 for adults, £3.50 for children or £15 for a family ticket and they are available by calling 07964 023841