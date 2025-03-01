Cyclist hit by van in Shrewsbury 'critical but stable' in hospital - police seek witnesses

The man and the white Nissan van were travelling in the same direction on Hanwood Road, towards the A5, when the collision occurred at about 4.30pm on Friday (February 28).

It resulted in serious injuries to the cyclist, a man in his 50s, and he was taken to hospital where he remains in a "critical but stable" condition, police said.

No arrests were made and officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "We would like to hear from anyone who may have captured the collision on their dashcam or witnessed it to contact PC Ashley Ford at ashley.ford@westmercia.police.uk with any information, quoting incident number 368i of February 28."

