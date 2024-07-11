Shropshire Council to offer cash incentives for private landlords who house vulnerable people

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The authority is working to reduce the amount of money it spends on temporary accommodation in the face of an ongoing budget crisis, and earlier this week announced plans to convert former student accommodation in Shrewsbury into short-term accommodation facilities.

Now, the council says it wants to work with private landlords to offer tenancies to people who are either homeless or at risk of becoming so to reduce the number of people in council-supported accommodation.

Under the scheme, the council says it will offer financial support directly to landlords to cover deposits and rent in advance, as well as specialist tenant vetting services.

“Homelessness can affect anyone, and we work with people who have been in the military, worked in trades and many other occupations, have been evicted from their home through no fault of their own, or in some cases are fleeing from domestic abuse,” said Councillor Dean Carroll, cabinet member for housing and assets.

“While not every person we engage with accepts our support, the vast majority do, and we continue to work with a wide range of partners to help prevent people becoming homeless and to support those who do, to find their way back into accommodation and work.

“Facing homelessness is a worrying experience for anyone, so we’re appealing to private sector landlords so we can continue to offer vital housing support to those most vulnerable.”

At present, around 250 people are housed in temporary placements across the county, often in bed and breakfast accommodation, which is costing the council around £3.5million per year.

The council says it wants to avoid placing people in temporary accommodation and provide more “settled and suitable options” for people who may be facing homelessness.

In October last year, the authority approved plans to convert a former residential home in the Coton Hill area of Shrewsbury into 25 self-contained apartments, while in February the vacant Parish Rooms building in Bridgnorth was also acquired by the council for use as temporary accommodation.