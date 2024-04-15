Fast-track to the sun! Why Birmingham Airport's new security hall will mean less time spent in queues this summer

It will be the first major UK airport to launch new technology that will see the end to restrictions on liquids.

A new security hall will be open to all its passengers that fly from there on June 1.

The cost of the project, which will serve significantly more customers per hour at peak times, has increased from £50 million to £60 million.

But it is seen as a major coup for Birmingham because passengers at other airports including Manchester and Gatwick may still face existing rules and longer waits in queues.

People travelling from Birmingham will be allowed to carry more than 100ml of liquid in their hand-luggage, thanks to new 3D security scanners.

The CT scanning machines, which were delivered in January, will also mean passengers flying from the airport won’t need to remove large electronic gadgets like laptops and tablets from their hand luggage. They will be allowed to carry liquids in bottles of up to two litres.

Birmingham is reminding passengers that until June 1 they must comply with existing hand luggage rules, and even after that date, they should check the latest hand luggage rules for all airports on their itinerary when packing for a trip.

The creation of the hall has been a huge logistical exercise for the 85-year-old airport which hopes it will help increase the number of passengers that use it. Four new 50-person lifts have been put in place to take people from the ground floor check-in and first floor departure areas.

Airport chief executive Nick Barton, commenting on the next generation security project, said: “Birmingham Airport has invested £60m in a new security hall and scanning equipment. From June 1 our customers will start to see the benefits of the new security systems as we roll them out which will result in a speedier, simpler pre-flight security screening process for our customers.

“In the meantime, up until the June 1date, our existing security restrictions remain in place. It is timely to remind all customers that they still need to remove electricals during the search process and only carry liquids, pastes and gels, up to 100ml, in 20cm x 20cm in resealable bags in their hand luggage.”

The airport has already started to introduce the new machines to the customers, with three machines available, which are being tested.

The building’s old escalators have been removed and the external facade of the terminal building has been moved outwards to create more space for customers as they enter the terminal.

All staff training on the new scanners has now been done in time for June 1, which was the Department for Transport’s deadline for major airports to replace existing 2D screening technology expires.

Project teams have been working on-site 21 hours a day to deliver the project on time, with an insulated roof clad with solar panels being constructed above the new security hall to help power the CT scanners.

The new security hall is also part of a £300 million capital investment programme which will increase the airport’s capacity to 18 million passengers per year by 2033.

Other major airports such as Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Glasgow have already swapped some of their old scanners for the new technology, but Birmingham is the only one to guarantee 3D scanners will be used for all passengers from June.

London City Airport and Teesside Airport were the first UK airports to fully install the new scanners and scrap the 100ml rules, but they are much smaller than Birmingham.

Heathrow – which has 146 security lanes – is investing more than £1bn in new scanners but is yet to give a date for completion. Gatwick plans to have its rollout completed by the first quarter of 2025. Manchester, East Midlands and Stansted airports are also rolling out the new technology and expect the full programme to be completed by 2025, but they have not given a set date.

Passengers numbers at Birmingham Airport in March were up 17 per cent on a year earlier at 911,964.

The month also saw the opening of budget airline easyJet’s new three-aircraft base at Birmingham Airport which has created 140 direct jobs at the airport.

The airport handled 717,265 passengers in February and 716,498 in January.