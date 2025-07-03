'The teamwork is what I love' - Friendly salon where staff listen and laugh with customers celebrates 25 years

Helen Humphreys set up Sophisticutz Hair & Beauty at The Levels, Astley, near Shrewsbury, back in the year 2000, having been operating a mobile salon for the previous two years.

Fast-forward 25 years and the business, which has expanded to employ six people, is marking a major milestone.

Helen Humphreys celebrating the anniversary with staff - Pippa Law, Katie Robinson, Iona Rickerby, Danielle Ford, Michelle Jackson and Emma Hayward - and customers

Looking back Helen, 48, said that setting out at the turn of the millennium she have never considered where the business would be come 2025.

She said: “I never really gave it much thought, I was only 23 and had to apply for planning permission from the council because we are in a barn conversion so I didn’t really give it much thought.

“I never really had a business plan or a future plan, I was just like ‘let’s wing it’ - and it has done me okay so far!”