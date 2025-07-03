Developed announced for acquisition of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings grounds for residential development

Historic England revealed that Capital&Centric will be creating new homes on the land while preserving the legacy of the Grade-I listed mill complex.

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings is the world’s first iron-framed building and is known as the grandparent of modern skyscrapers.

It was reopened in 2022 following a £28 million, eight-year restoration, with the widely applauded restoration of the Main Mill and Kiln winning numerous awards, including both regional and national RIBA Awards, Civic Trust Conservation Award and the Europa Nostra Award for conservation and adaptive use.

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings. Photo: Historic England Archive

After a free and open tender exercise supported by Lambert Smith Hampton, Historic England has chosen Capital&Centric as the preferred developer for the brownfield site around the mill complex, which presents an opportunity for a new residential development.

Capital&Centric’s proposal was most closely aligned with Historic England’s vision for an exemplary residential development around the newly restored historic mill complex, creating new homes while enhancing the mill’s historic setting.

The proposal also aligns with Historic England’s objectives around social, economic and environmental credentials.

The development was noted for its exceptional design and build quality, using architect Peter Barber’s designs, an exemplary model offering high-quality residential homes.

Proposed developments of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.

Alastair Godfrey, project lead at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, said: “We look forward to working with Capital&Centric on the redevelopment of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.

“With their exceptional proposal that not only offers high-quality residential development but is also sympathetic to the Grade-I listed mill complex, we believe that they will be an excellent collaborative partner to drive forward the redevelopment of this historic site.”

John Moffat, joint managing director at Capital&Centric, said: “Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings is already an incredible piece of regeneration, and we’re proud to be building on that legacy.

“This is about creating a walkable, social, sustainable neighbourhood that feels like it’s always been part of the town. Somewhere with personality, soul and proper green space that brings people together."

Capital&Centric is a social impact property developer founded in Manchester by Adam Higgins and Tim Heatley in 2011.

With a strong track record in transformational regeneration projects and numerous awards for design and social impact, Capital&Centric focuses on high-quality design, environmental sustainability and building genuine communities.

Previous projects include Crusader Mill in Manchester, a 200-year-old mill restored into design-led homes, and Eyewitness Works in Sheffield, a restored historic cutlery works that featured on Channel 4’s The Big Interiors Battle.

Historic England, supported by Lambert Smith Hampton, is finalising contractual details with Capital&Centric before commencing work.