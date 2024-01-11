Midlands rock star and Magnum founder Tony Clarkin dies aged 77

The Birmingham-born musician was a founder of Magnum in 1972.

The band was formed to appear as the resident band at the Rum Runner nightclub in the city.

Magnum, which still features founder singer Bob Catley, were due to play at KK's Steel Mill in Wolverhampton on May 3 as part of a UK tour.

The band announced on their Facebook page that Clarkin, who wrote all the band's songs, had died peacefully on January 7 surrounded by family following a short illness.

In December the band revealed that he was diagnosed with a rare spinal condition, which brought about the cancellation of the 2024 tour.

Magnum just this week released their 23rd studio album Here Comes the Rain.