Doors open at £12 million state-of-the-art care home in Oswestry

HC-One’s Bluebell View Care Home opened for the first time to officially welcome residents to their new home.

Bluebell View’s first-ever resident, Dot Jones, cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the care home.

Dot was one of three residents who moved into Bluebell View and was welcomed by the home’s friendly team including home manager, Michelle Middleton Price, who has more than 20 years of frontline healthcare experience, deputy Vicky Athey and Resident Liaison Manager, Sheilagh Lewis.

Bluebell View resident, Dot Jones with Home Manager, Michelle Middleton-Price

The three-storey Bluebell View, located on Victoria Road, features residents’ lounges, reading rooms and reception and bar area, along with private gardens with courtyards

It is the latest home to be built in HC-One’s new build programme, which saw three homes open in 2021 in York, Bingham, and Telford with another set to open in Milton Keynes later this year.

Bluebell View Care Home - Vicky Athey; Michelle Middleton-Price; and Sheilagh Lewis

Michelle said: “We are delighted to have opened Bluebell View Care Home.

“I look forward to showcasing our new state-of-the-art beautiful care home and what it has to offer the local community. I am confident that the team will make a huge difference in the local community and enrich the lives of residents living at Bluebell View."