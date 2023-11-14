Shropshire volunteer groups celebrate as they are named in the King's Awards

The award aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities and was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee.

Following his accession to the throne, King Charles has emphasised his desire to continue the award and recipients were announced on the King’s birthday on November 14.

Eight groups in Shropshire were among the recipients. They are: South Shropshire Engineering Ambassadors (SSEA); Clun Valley Good Neighbours Scheme; Telford Crisis Support; The Cavalier Centre, Home-Start Telford and Wrekin; Shropshire Child Contact Centres; Ludlow Cancer Support Group; and Church and Chetwynd Aston Village Hall.

Telford Crisis Support were "delighted" to win

Telford Crisis Support (TCS), which provides help for people experiencing financial difficulty. said they were "delighted" to accept the award.

"We are very honoured to receive this prestigious award,” said Chris Jones, chair of trustees at Telford Crisis Support.

"TCS volunteers form the backbone and spirit of TCS, they are tireless, hardworking, loyal and dedicated, they work with and alongside our dedicated staff to make a difference in our community."

SSEA, a group that provides support to local schools with engineering activities, are set to receive their award from Anna Turner, the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire.

The group’s chairman, Rob Loynes, said: “The whole team feel honoured to receive this award in recognition of our work in local schools. It is important to provide a range of technical activities to young people to enable them to appreciate potential engineering career possibilities in the future.

"The help and encouragement we provide is highly valued by the school teaching staff. We must pay tribute to our immediate past chairman, Jim Halcro-Johnston of Clun who has played a key role in the group for some 17 years, and also the late Dave Clark of Aston on Clun, who previously led the group, and all South Shropshire Engineering Ambassadors past and present.”

Church and Chetwynd Village Hall Committee and helpers will be among the first to have their award presented by the Lord-Lieutenant.

The group have completely refurbished the old wooden building that is used by various groups and is now usefd as a community theatre.

Two members have been invited to represent the group at a royal garden party.

The Ludlow Cancer Support Group are also set to send to members to the garden party next year.

Chairman Rosemary Wood said it was often difficult to talk to family or friends about cancer for fear of causing them distress, but the group provides a social, safe meeting place where members can talk, or not talk, about their illness.

“Although several founder members and former members who gave so much to the group are no longer with us, they are not forgotten," she said.

"Our conversations often run along the lines of ‘Do you remember when Joan or Jack, or Dave, or Dori, or Pauline or Bryan did or said such and such?’ And, yes, we do remember, and we laugh.

"We know how proud they would have been, if they were still here, to know that Ludlow Cancer Support Group has received the King’s Award for Voluntary Service."

A voluntary theatre and arts group with a Shropshire woman at the helm has also been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Louise Stokes of LouDeemY

LouDeemY Productions creates, delivers and produces exciting, unique and innovative multimedia performances and workshops including theatre, comedy, drama, poetry, film and photography.

It is based in Birmingham but one of its leaders, Louise Stokes, grew up in Aston Munslow, South Shropshire.

Louise said: "Our aim is to involve our audiences and participants; to evoke response and thought, because we believe that creativity and art has a huge role in the learning, healing and change process.

“It’s such an honour for our organisation to receive this award; each and every volunteer and participant is totally committed to ensuring that both as individuals and a group as a whole. We provide and share in experiences which help us live our best lives, with a huge amount of laughter thrown in for good measure.”