Full list of King's Birthday Honours from Shropshire, Staffordshire and the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Here is a full list of King's Birthday Honours, given to people from our county and the wider region.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Richard Andrew Howells. Founder, Bronze Software Labs Ltd. For services to Business, Technology and Innovation. (Telford, Shropshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Simon James Lusty. Lately Publications Manager, Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency. For services to Road Safety. (Ludlow, Shropshire)

Christine Margaret Still. For services to Gymnastics. (Newport, Shropshire)

Christine Still MBE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Donald Eric Bannister. Lately Chair, Volunteer Committee, Severn Valley Country Park. For services to the Environment in Shropshire. (Bridgnorth, Shropshire)

James Colin Diggory. For services to the community in Nesscliffe, Shropshire. (Shrewsbury, Shropshire)

John Robert McGlasson. Training Development Officer, No1 Radio School, Royal Air Force Cosford. For services to Defence and to Charitable Fundraising. (Newport, Shropshire)

WEST MIDLANDS AND STAFFORDSHIRE:

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

James Barton. Executive Director, HMPPS Change, HM Prison and Probation Service. For Public Service. (Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands)

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Emma Mary Bridgewater CBE. Founder, Emma Bridgewater Pottery. For services to Ceramics in Staffordshire

Pooja Kanda, for services to the prevention of knife crime (Wolverhampton, West Midlands)

Nour Al-Houda Balich Norris. Campaigner at SecureLife and Advocate for Raneem‘s Law. For services to Preventing Violence Against Women and Girls. (Solihull, West Midlands)

Professor Hanifa Unisa Shah. Pro Vice-Chancellor, Birmingham City University. For services to Higher Education. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Professor Fang Gao Smith FMedSci. Professor of Anaesthesia, Critical Care and Pain, University of Birmingham and University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Anaesthesia. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Captain Jagjit Singh Sohal. Chair, WW1 Sikh Memorial Fund. For services to the Commemoration of Commonwealth Soldiers who served Great Britain. (Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands)

Melanie Clarke. Health, Safety and Wellbeing Director, National Highways. For services to the Road Network. (Stourport on Severn, Worcestershire)

Hannah Marie Sidaway. Specialist Prosecutor, Crown Prosecution Service. For services to Law and Order. (Kidderminster, Worcestershire)

Michael Charles Mellor BEM. Co-Ordinator, The National Miners ‘ Memorial, National Memorial Arboretum. For services to Heritage. (Cannock, Staffordshire)

Dr Diane Swift. Trustee, The Creative Learning Partnership Trust, Stafford, Staffordshire. For services to Education. (Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire)

Pooja Kanda OBE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Peter Richard Bill. Neurophysiology Head of Service and Consultant Clinical Scientist, Birmingham Women ‘s and Children NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Neurophysiology and Physiological Science. (Aldridge, West Midlands)

Surdarshan Singh Chana. Indian Classical Musician. For services to Music and Sikh Culture. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Hafsha Dadabhai-Shaikh. Director, Smartlyte - Get Families Talking. For services to Digital Inclusion. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Janet Mary Harding. Lately Special Educational Needs Co-Ordinator, Hamstead Junior School, Birmingham. For services to Education. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Joanne Judith Jones. Lately Headteacher, Story Wood School, Birmingham. For services to Education. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Ram Kishan Mehmi. Councillor for Pleck, Walsall and Trustee, Darlaston Temple. For services to Faith and Integration. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Professor Rachel Kerry O‘Reilly FRS. Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research), University of Birmingham. For services to Chemistry. (Birmingham , West Midlands)

Wayne Ian Parmel. Co-Founder, ACE Dance and Music. For services to the Arts. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Sonia Sabri. Dance Artist. For services to Dance. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Fleur Joanna Sexton DL. For services to the community in Coventry, West Midlands. (Coventry, West Midlands)

Sarah Elizabeth Smith. Birmingham Diocesan Director of Education and Chair, Birmingham Diocesan Multi-Academy Trust. For services to Education. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Elizabeth Swift. Casework Administration Manager, Crown Prosecution Service. For services to Law and Order. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Nicolette Marie Thomas-Tapper. Radio Presenter. For services to Broadcasting and to the community in the West Midlands. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Paul Stephen Wilsher. Commercial Support, Department for Education. For services to Education. (Coventry, West Midlands)

Anne Teresa Fenton. Home Manager, Birmingham Children‘s Trust. For services to Children with Disabilities and their Families. (Alcester, Warwickshire)

Clive Edward Thomas. Assistant Head of Estates Wales and the West Midlands, Defence Infrastructure Organisation. For services to Defence and to Reservist Troops. (Brecon, Powys)

Shane John Gerard Connolly. For services to Sustainable Floristry. (Worcester, Worcestershire)

Steven Michael Davies. Professional Cricketer. For services to Sport. (Kidderminster, Worcestershire)

Geoffrey Sansome. Lately Head of Agriculture, Natural England. For services to Farming and the Voluntary Sector. (Worcester, Worcestershire)

Merleen Ann Watson. For services to the Deaf and Hearing Impaired Community in Worcestershire. (Broadway, Worcestershire)

Professor Sharon Arkell. Dean of the Faculty of Education, Health and Wellbeing, University of Wolverhampton. For services to Higher Education. (Burntwood, Staffordshire)

Rachel Daly. For services to Association Football. (Tamworth, Staffordshire)

John Ian Davies. Associate Professor of Biomedical Science Practice, University of Staffordshire. For services to the NHS Diagnostic Pathology Service and to Biomedical Science Education. (Stafford, Staffordshire)

Saffron Fern Lane. Lately Captain, Great Britain Women‘s Ice Hockey Team. For services to Sport. (Staffordshire)

Graham Lee. Chair, Statfold Narrow Gauge Museum Trust Ltd. For services to Heritage Railway Preservation and to Charity. (Tamworth, Staffordshire)

Gareth Brian Moss. Chair of Trustees, John Taylor Multi-Academy Trust. For services to Education. (Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Christy Acton. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Standing Tall. For services to Homeless People in the West Midlands. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Kerrie Ann Green. Sergeant Major Instructor, Gwent and Powys Army Cadet Force. For services to the Army Cadet Force and to Young People. (Rowley Regis, West Midlands)

Carl John Ledbury. Trustee, The Ambulance Staff Charity. For services to Ambulance Staff. (Oldbury, West Midlands)

Dr Peter Paul Mayer. Lately Public Governor, Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS. (Birmingham, West Midlands)David Nicholas Meredith. Chair, Albany Theatre Trust. For services to Theatre and to the community in Coventry. (Coventry, West Midlands)

David John Payne. For services to the community in West Bromwich, West Midlands. (Aldridge, West Midlands)

Elisabeth Brownlees. Foster Carer, Birmingham Children‘s Trust. For services to Foster Care. (Tamworth, Staffordshire)

Gavin Brownlees. Foster Carer, Birmingham Children‘s Trust. For services to Foster Care. (Tamworth, Staffordshire)

Richard Patrick Hayhow. Director, Open Theatre. For services to Young People with Learning Disabilities and Artists in Birmingham and Coventry. (Droitwich, Worcestershire)

Aruna Bipin Mistry. Laboratory Teacher, Science and Engineering, University of Birmingham. For services to Higher Education. (Rugby, Warwickshire)

Patricia Prudence Neal. Volunteer, Birmingham Athletic Institute Netball Club. For services to Grassroots Netball. (Redditch, Worcestershire)

Karen Blanchfield. Founder, Little Litter Warriors. For services to Environmental Education. (Stourport on Severn, Worcestershire)

Richard Patrick Hayhow. Director, Open Theatre. For services to Young People with Learning Disabilities and Artists in Birmingham and Coventry. (Droitwich, Worcestershire)

Patricia Prudence Neal. Volunteer, Birmingham Athletic Institute Netball Club. For services to Grassroots Netball. (Redditch, Worcestershire)

Jane Charlotte Lee Poynder. Chair and Trustee, The Manor Park Club, Malvern. For services to Sport. (Great Malvern, Worcestershire)

Elisabeth Brownlees. Foster Carer, Birmingham Children‘s Trust. For services to Foster Care. (Tamworth, Staffordshire)

Gavin Brownlees. Foster Carer, Birmingham Children‘s Trust. For services to Foster Care. (Tamworth, Staffordshire)

Andrew David Buttery. Volunteer, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community in Staffordshire. (Stafford , Staffordshire)

Valerie Neale. For services to the community in Stonnall, Staffordshire. (Lichfield, Staffordshire)

Tracey O‘Flaherty. For services to the community in Staffordshire. (Stafford, Staffordshire)

Daniel Horrocks. Members‘ Staff for Kingswinford and South Staffordshire and Brain Tumour Awareness Campaigner. For services to Parliament.

King's Police Medal (KPM)

Samantha Ellen Ridding. lately Detective Chief Superintendent, West Midlands Police. (West Midlands)

Timothy John Rogers. Sergeant, West Midlands Police. (West Midlands)

Nigel Philip Walsh. lately Detective Superintendent, West Midlands Police. (West Midlands)

Knights Bachelor

Andrew George Christie CBE. Lately Children ‘s Commissioner, North Northamptonshire Council and West Northamptonshire Council, and lately Chair, Birmingham Children ‘s Trust. For services to Children‘s Services. (Crowthorne, Berkshire)

King's Fire Service Medal (KFSM)

Sonja Samantha Sinclair-Elechi. Payroll Officer, Welfare and CIST Manager, Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service.

Royal Victorian Order