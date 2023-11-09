Environment Agency delegation visits Shrewsbury following North West Relief Road decision

He met town MP Daniel Kawczynski days after permission was finally given for the North West Relief Road, which will effectively complete the 'ring road' around the town.

Those opposing the new road had raised fears about potential for contamination of the source of Shrewsbury's drinking water.

Those concerns came after the Environment Agency repeatedly said that it was not satisfied that Shropshire Council had provided enough evidence over concerns that construction work for the new road would impact water supplies.

The application was approved last week but the council must still satisfy the Agency that adequate safety measures will be put in place.

Mr Kawczynski, who was joined by Shropshire Council leader Councillor Lezley Picton, said those fears were unfounded as he outlined three major projects he said would have huge benefits for the town.

He said Mr Duffy was told about the benefits of the North West Relief Road as well as the Shrewsbury Riverside project, which will transform land currently occupied by Riverside Shopping Centre and former Riverside Medical Practice to create offices and homes, as well as a new leisure site featuring restaurants and a cinema.

Funding given from a pot of £4.5 million allocated to the River Severn Partnership to improve the environment of the Severn was also discussed.

The Conservative MP said: "These are projects I have championed for Shrewsbury and the massive economic impact they will have for our beautiful town. The three projects are inter-connected and we were able to explain that to Mr Duffy and his delegation.

"I asked him to come from London because I wanted him to see the important work of Shropshire Council, which is the democratically elected authority. It will never allow the environment of the Severn to be jeopardised."