Yellow weather warning in place as thunderstorms expected across the region

By Megan HoweNewsPublished:

Thunderstorms are expected across the region today, as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning.

Yellow weather warning in place across the region Photo: Met Office
It comes following a weak of hot and humid weather, with temperatures regularly hitting 30°C and higher.

But a dramatic change is expected as of today, with the Met Office predicting heavy showers and thunderstorms in the Midlands between 2pm and 9pm.

The yellow weather warning covers Shropshire, the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest.

This means spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could also occur and a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

However, the Government website is currently predicting a 'low risk of flooding' for Shropshire over the next few days.

For regular updates, visit metoffice.gov.uk or check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

