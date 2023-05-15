BBC antiques expert visits Market Drayton for grand opening of retirement village

BBC TV antiques expert David Harper opens new retirement village in Market Drayton

BBC TV antiques expert David Harper was in Market Drayton last week to cut the ribbon at Mc Carthy Stone's Joules Place – a retirement living development on Stafford Street.

Guests at the event, including homeowners from Joules Place and their friends and family, heard first-hand from David about his work as an antiques expert.

And they had the opportunity to pose questions to him about his experiences and forthcoming projects.

Louise Flynn, divisional marketing manager for McCarthy Stone, said: “The opening of Joules Place was a fantastic occasion, and our guests thoroughly enjoyed meeting David and learning more about his fascinating career on and off-screen.

“The community here is a lively and welcoming one, and there is still the opportunity for local retirees to find their dream home and make the most of their retirement years at Joules Place.

"We’d like to encourage anyone interested to get in touch with the team to find out more.”

Attendees were also able to take a tour of the development – its show suite and shared facilities – while also enjoying some refreshments.

One and two-bedroom apartments are still available at Joules Place, all designed to enable the over-60s to enjoy maximum independence in retirement.

Prices at Joules Place currently start from £184,450 for a one-bedroom apartment and £237,950 for a two-bedroom home for those who want to purchase outright.

Flexible payment options are also available to make moving easier.