Luxurious Shropshire homes still on the market – if you have more than £1m to spend

The county has seen a 338 per cent increase in the number of homes selling for more than £1 million in the last 10 years.

The increase is higher than that seen across the rest of the country, with houses in the beautiful countryside and leafy suburbs.

While they are magnificent in size and the views they offer, these houses range from anywhere between £1,350,000 to £3,900,000.

At the top of the price bracket, you could buy a country house at Kinnerley Lane, Kinnerley, near Oswestry.

On the market with Richmond Harvey, it has been described as a 'luxurious country residence' complete with its own, indoor swimming pool and outdoor tennis court.

It has six bedrooms and four bathrooms along with three reception rooms. It also has the benefit to two, one bedroom annexes.

Or perhaps you would rather live in a town? Then what about the historic Town Walls in Shrewsbury.

If you have £1,650,000 you could live in arguably one of the finest addresses in the town, The Crescent.

The Grade 2 listed house, on the market with Balfours, has six bedrooms, a formal dining room and a games room. It also has direct access to the River Severn at the bottom of the garden.

For a little under £3 million – £2,950,000 – you could buy Penylan, on the edge of Oswestry.

With eight bedrooms and six bathrooms, Penylan is described by estate agents, Knight Frank, as an outstanding country house standing in beautiful gardens and parkland, with magnificent views.