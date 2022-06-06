How streets celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee across the county

A street party was held at St Mary's Street, Bridgnorth. In Picture from left, Dave Page, Shirley Rutter, Nick Holland, Louise Holland, Rob Dales and Jayne Dales

Platinum Jubilee parties have been taking place in streets throughout the county, as neighbourhoods have gathered together and reconnected to celebrate Her Majesty's 70-year reign.

In Ottley Way, near Market Drayton, it was particularly special, as it was an opportunity to welcome a Ukrainian family who fled their home in the war-torn city of Kharkiv.

Residents on Ottley Way, Buntingsdale, Telford

Elena Mazytova, her daughter Anastasiya Hasuchka and granddaughter Veronika are staying with Iana Jacobson, who is originally from Ukraine but has lived in Shropshire since 2015.

Iana said: "This is a really nice way for them to meet their neighbours. Anastasiya was helping with getting everything ready yesterday.

Residents on Ottley Way, Buntingsdale, Telford

"They are settling in really well. They're really enjoying it here. The neighbours have welcomed them and really helped because we've been having such a laugh.

"They know everyone now within our neighbourhood. Veronika has just started school at Buntingsdale Primary School. She said all the children are her friends and she has been trying to teach them Ukrainian.

"They teach children a lot about the Queen in Ukraine so they know all about why we are celebrating."

Residents on Ottley Way, Buntingsdale, celebrated the Queen's Jubilee with a street party. Pictured from left: Veronika Hasukha, aged eight, Iana Jacobson, Anastasiya Hasukha and Elena Mazytova

Elena told how Veronika has wanted to meet the Queen since she was four years old.

Iana added: "Her mum and her granny used to say to her 'oh my god, your manners are terrible. If you had dinner with the Queen, she would be appalled!' Ever since then, Veronika has said 'I want to meet the Queen!' So I said to her, come on Veronika, you're going to have to write her a letter. She would love to meet her."

Having initially expected around 65 guests, it was later anticipated that around 100 people would be in attendance in Ottley Way for music, games, tombola, a barbecue, karaoke and more.

Prince William even made an appearance - albeit in scarecrow form.

Residents on Ottley Way, Buntingsdale, Telford. Pictured: Melanie Hinwood with her father Tony Little, aged 91

Angie Batho, one of the organisers, said: "We've had a few meetings and we've just got it all together. We've got the music, we've got a quiz later on. We've got an area of the kids to play their games and do activities. We've got face paints.

"We've had parties before for the Royal Weddings. We had one for Harry and Meghan, but we haven't been able to do them for a while because of Covid. We try to do something for Christmas as well.

"There's a lovely community spirit here. It's like an old fashioned community I remember when I grew up."

A Jubilee street party at St Mary's Street, Bridgnorth

The youngest in attendance was a one-year-old baby boy, and the oldest was 91.

Tony Little is used to dealing with a different type of Queen than Her Majesty.

He is believed to be Shropshire's oldest beekeeper, and was in attendance at the street party with his daughter Melanie Hinwood.

Celebrations at Elm Close, Shifnal. Photo: Kirsty Lewis

Tony, who has kept bees since the age of eight and used to be chairman of Shropshire Beekeepers Association, remembers being a agricultural student when the Queen was coronated in 1952.

As Tony relaxed in his Union Jack hat while sipping on a glass of wine, Melanie said: "It's lovely to be able to celebrate with everyone."