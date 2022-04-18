Shropshire author releases a new book of dog adventures

Roy Bradshaw from Madeley, Telford, has written his latest children's book Pipit's Perilous Plight

The book, called Pipit's Perilous Plight, is another in a series of books written by Roy, from Madeley, Telford, who works as a supply teacher in schools throughout Shropshire.

Roy, aged 63, said: "The books are set on The Wrekin and the two previous ones were Pattern's Rock Quarry and A Paddle and The Golden Glow.

"They all feature the adventures of two Collie dogs, Barley and his nephew, Basil, and their owner Mick.

"The dogs go on super adventurous walks throughout Shropshire and they always meet a problem that needs solving.

"They are clever dogs and they always manage to solve the problem."

He added: "I worked in engineering for 20 years in the automotive industry and then from 2005 have been a teacher, having worked in secondary, primary and special educational needs schools.

"Now I am a primary school supply teacher.

"I first started writing poetry and have written three adult novels which I self-published.

"My first children's book was written in 2018 and the dogs which are featured in my stories are owned by a friend

"Pipit's Perilous Plight is a full-coloured illustrated book and the artwork was done by Toni Sian Williams, of Telford, who I have known all her life."