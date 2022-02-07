Notification Settings

Last chance to nominate Queen's baton-bearers from Shropshire ahead of Commonwealth Games

By Megan Howe

Time is running out to nominate Shropshire people to be baton-bearers for The Queen's Baton Relay ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Young people carry the flags of the Commonwealth countries at the launch of the Queen's Baton Relay for Birmingham 2022 - the XXII Commonwealth Games, on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in London. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Shropshire Council have encouraged people to make their nominations for local baton-bearers for the relay before the Games get underway this summer.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said: “The Queen’s Baton Relay is a Commonwealth Games tradition that serves as the countdown to the Commonwealth Games.

“In total 2,022 people will carry the baton across England from July 4 until July 28, when the Games begin, and we want to see as many people from Shropshire as possible nominated.

“Every nomination submitted before the closing date of Monday, February 14, will be considered, and it would be fantastic to see our local people playing their part in what promises to be a very exciting event for the region.”

The criteria for a Shropshire baton-bearer is as follows:

  • Always willing to take on a challenge and has a unique and inspiring story

  • Has made a meaningful contribution to sport, education, the arts, culture, or charity

  • Is a figure of inspiration that positively challenges others to achieve their best

  • Has taken on a challenge or cause and made a positive impact within their community

The baton bears a message from The Queen and will be visiting all 72 nations and territories before returning to England where all nine regions will host the relay.

To make a nomination visit birmingham2022.com/queens-baton-relay/batonbearer-nominations/.

The closing date for nominations is next Monday, February 14.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

