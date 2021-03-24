It's still not too late to fill in your census

Census day was on Sunday, but deputy national statistician Iain Bell said there was still time for those who hadn't completed the survey.

He said it was vital that those who had not done so completed the census as soon as they could.

Mr Bell added that help was available for those who were struggling, or had mislaid their invitation letters.

“Every household should have received their letter inviting them to take part and we’ve had a great response so far," said Mr Bell.

"If you haven't, or you have misplaced your letter, you can head online to census.gov.uk and request a new unique access code.

“There is plenty of help available, including face-to-face assistance at local census support centres."

Mr Bell said those who had not taken part would shortly get visits from field officers, who would fully comply with coronavirus guidelines.

"The results from the census will shed light on the needs of different groups and communities, and the inequalities people are experiencing, ensuring the big decisions facing the country following the pandemic and EU exit are based on the best information possible, through the anonymised answers provided," he added.

Mr Bell said the Office for National Statistics would never share personal details and no-one – including government bodies – would be able to identify individuals in census statistics. Personal records would be kept secure for 100 years, and only then would future generations be able to view them, he added.