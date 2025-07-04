Shropshire Star
Police called after 'malicious' activation of fire alarms in Telford town centre car park at 3am

Police were called to a multi-storey car park in Telford's town centre in the middle of the night after a number of fire alarms were set off "maliciously", sparking an emergency response from fire crews.

A crew from Telford Central Fire Station was called to the Southwater multi-storey car park at around 2.56am on Friday (July 4).

But the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was a false alarm.

"This incident was a false alarm with malicious intent due to person deliberately activating multiple call points," said a spokesperson.

The fire service added that police were in attendance.

West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.

