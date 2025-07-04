Wolves Foundation: Magical experience for youngsters thanks to club streaming partner

The major streaming platform and key club partner donated their end-of-season Play on the Pitch experience to Wolves Foundation, who were then able to welcome the pupils to take part in a range of fun activities on the hallowed Molineux turf.

This included pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), who were able to enjoy a fun Premier League Primary Stars session including a taste of boccia, blind football, para-athletics and mini Olympics.

“It was a really enjoyable hour with the pupils enjoying a wide range of activities on the Molineux pitch, and what was even better - the weather played ball as well,” said Richard Lewis, Senior Schools Officer with Wolves Foundation.

“These experiences offer the students a unique experience, not only in terms of taking part in some physical activity at a Premier League stadium, but also from the social aspect, getting to mix with people from different schools.

“From a Wolves Foundation point of view, it was a really kind gesture from KOCOWA+, which we massively appreciate, as it offered the opportunity to be able to deliver a positive impact to so many children from the local area as part of our delivery of Premier League Primary Stars.”

Schools taking part comprised St Mary’s from Albrighton, Woodsetton, the Brier School from Kingswinford and St Luke’s.

“Our students had been buzzing about coming to Molineux as soon as they heard about it and really enjoyed the activities,” said Ms Nattress from Brier.

“There are a lot of Wolves supporters amongst them, but also some that aren’t necessarily over-keen on football, so it was fantastic to have such a range of activities to take part in.

“These events make such a difference to the children who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to come to Molineux and enjoy this experience.”

“We chose a group of students from Years 4, 5 and 6 who maybe needed a bit of a boost, and they have all absolutely loved it,” added Mrs Jackson, from St Mary’s.

“They were all really excited to come and be in the stadium of a Premier League club, and are also a very competitive bunch!

“We have a really good link with Wolves Foundation and the coaches come in and work with the children every week, as well as leading on CPD training in sports teaching, so it’s great to be able to part of another really positive event today.”

Wolves announced the global partnership with KOCOWA+ last September, reflecting how Wolves’ Korean fanbase has grown significantly in recent years and aiming to develop that interest further.

Fans that sign up for a KOCOWA+ account are able to enjoy the best Korean TV programming the same day it airs in Korea and will have access to the largest library of Korean dramas, romantic comedies and variety series, as well as the massive phenomenon of Korean music - K-pop.