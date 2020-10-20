Man suffers head injuries as go-kart crashes into wall near Ellesmere

Wood Lane, Frankton.Image: Google Maps

West Mercia Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following the incident which happened in Wood Lane, Frankton, near Ellesmere, on Saturday.

The collision happened at about 2.10pm as the kart hit a brick wall.

Pc Steve Wootton from the force's road policing unit is appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area to come forward with information.

Witnesses should phone him on 101 quoting incident 359i of 17 October.