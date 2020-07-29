Shropshire libraries prepare to reopen

Venues in Bishop’s Castle, Bridgnorth, Broseley, Church Stretton, Cleobury Mortimer, Ellesmere, Market Drayton, Shifnal and Whitchurch will open their doors on Monday, August 3.

The day comes as part of Shropshire Council's phased approach to reopening libraries across the county, having already welcomed visitors back to Ludlow, Oswestry and Shrewsbury from July 20.

All venues are operating with reduced opening times and a number of safety measures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among other limited services, libraries will be open for visitors to browse and take out items, return items and for photocopying.

Some will have computers available with time slots having to be booked in advance.

Libraries in Bridgnorth and Market Drayton will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 3pm with a one hour closure from noon.

Whitchurch Library will follow the same opening times but remain shut on Wednesdays instead of Thursdays.

Church Stretton Library will be closed on Mondays and Wednesdays.

All will be open on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm.

Cleobury Mortimer Library will be open from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 12:30pm, and 2pm to 4pm.

The venue in Ellesmere will open Tuesday and Friday from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm.

Shifnal Library will be open from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 2pm.

For more information, contact Shropshire Council on 03456789000.