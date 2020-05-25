Bin blaze damages window at premises in Telford

Shropshire Fire & Rescue service said all the people at the address, in Church Street, Hadley, were accounted for during the incident involving a wheelie bin at the rear of the property.

An ambulance and West Mercia Police were also called to the scene which was reported shortly before 11pm on Sunday.

Three crews from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations and an operations officer attended, but the fire was out when they arrived.

The firefighters left at 11.10pm.