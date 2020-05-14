Powys waste and recycling centres to reopen

Powys County Council has now announced that all five of its household waste and recycling centres will reopen for essential use but with "significant restrictions" later this month.

The sites, in Newtown, Welshpool, Lower Cwmtwrch, Brecon and Llandrindod Wells, will be open from Tuesday May 26 for essential use, after having been closed in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The council has stated the sites are only open for essential use where residents have accumulated waste that cannot be collected through the normal kerbside collection service or that cannot be safely stored at home until restrictions are further eased.

Council officials have also warned that the centres will only remain open if the safety of residents and staff can be ensured.

Councillor Heulwen Hulme, Cabinet Member for Waste and Recycling, said: "The centres will only be open whilst the health and safety of residents, staff and the local communities can be maintained, minimising the spread of coronavirus.

"If it becomes difficult for the centres to operate safely, or without the cooperation of residents, they may be closed again.

"We would like to remind residents that trips to the HWRC must only be made sparingly and only if absolutely essential.

"Many of the rules on site have changed to reflect the precautions introduced to protect everyone during this pandemic. It is very important that residents check the website for up-to-date information and familiarise themselves with the restrictions in place at the HWRC before traveling."

Many changes and restrictions have been put in place for when the centres open in just over a week.

No one with coronavirus symptoms, or anyone in contact with people showing symptoms, should visit the centres; and any personal waste, such as tissues or wipes, should be double bagged and left for 72 hours before being put out for collection in the wheeled bin or purple sacks.

People visiting the centres may be asked to provide proof of address before entering and only cars will be allowed in – initially, no trade permits, or commercial vehicles or trailers permits will be allowed.

Visitors are warned of queues and asked to be patient as there will be a limited number of cars allowed onsite at any time. People may be asked to return at a quieter time if there are too many cars waiting, to avoid traffic disruption.

They are also warned that social distancing rules will apply and if they are breached, or staff suffer any abuse, the police may be called and visitors will be asked to leave.

The council also added that where possible, there should only be one person per vehicle, and only one person is allowed to leave it to unload as staff cannot help carry items. There will also be a strict 10 minute car limit per car while on site.

Sites in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin opened earlier this month and staff at Hortonwood recycling centre in Telford were faced with heavy queues and traffic jams on its first day of opening.