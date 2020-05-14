Phased restart on firm's homebuilding sites in Shropshire

Initially David Wilson Homes Mercia’s sites across the region, including developments in Telford, will be reopened, with work being prioritised on already-sold plots at advanced stages of construction.

In line with the lockdown retail regulations, the company is not reopening its sales centres or show homes yet, but will continue to look after its customers remotely. Anyone looking to buy a new home at its developments can still do so by getting in touch with David Wilson Homes.

A detailed set of working practices and protocols has been developed by David Wilson Homes so that its construction sites can operate safely and in line with the latest guidance from government, public health authorities and the Construction Leadership Council.

This includes changes to signage, site welfare facilities and compounds, site access and walkways. These measures have already successfully been implemented on one of its sites as a pilot. A nominated social distancing marshal will also be present on all sites to ensure compliance and the company will provide induction, training and support for its employees and sub-contractors.

Dominic Harman, managing director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Our first priority is the health and safety of our employees, sub-contractors and customers. We have created a detailed set of working practices and protocols for employees and sub-contractors to ensure that we can reopen our construction sites safely, in a phased and measured way, which minimises risk.

"In line with our commitment to put our customers first, we will be prioritising the completion of those homes that our customers have already exchanged or reserved.

“I would also like to thank our employees who have been fantastic during this challenging time, both those who have worked hard to get us ready to restart and our employees who are not currently working."